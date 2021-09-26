1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say one person is dead and another badly injured after a crash on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred around 6:35 p.m. in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street.

Police say the accident involved one vehicle and confirmed one person died as a result of the collision. Police say the injured person was listed as being in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.