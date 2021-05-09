1 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:45 a.m., authorities were called to the area of State Road 47 and County Road 1000 East in response to a crash involving a 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2014 Chevy Cruise.

BCSO says EMTs arrived and pronounced the driver of the Toyota Corolla — identified as 21-year-old Madeline McHale, of Zionsville — dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruise — a 48-year-old Sheridan woman — had to be extracted from her vehicle by Sheridan fire personnel and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

