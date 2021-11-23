1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming SUV in Delaware County, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to a crash near the 11000 block of North State Road 3.

Deputies arrived to find that a Nissan Altima and Chevrolet Tahoe had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with “extensive” leg injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The Delaware County Crash Team’s investigation shows that the Nissan crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet head on.

Both vehicles contained just one occupant.