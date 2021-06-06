1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Saturday evening in Noblesville, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Noblesville police were called to the intersection of Boden Road and 146th Street in response to the crash.

NPD says preliminary information shows that a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was facing northbound on Boden Road in the left turn lane as it was preparing to turn left onto 146th Street. Witnesses told police the driver of the Chevrolet turned left into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound through the intersection on Boden Road.

Two people were thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

The operator of the motorcycle — identified as 37-year-old Matthew D. Cooper, of Cicero — was taken to I.U. Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers, where pronounced dead a short time later. The passenger — a 39-year-old Cicero woman –was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Noblesville police.

The driver of the Chevrolet — a 65-year-old Noblesville woman — was not injured in the crash.

Police say it does not appear that alcohol, drugs or weather contributed to the crash at this time.