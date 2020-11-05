1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Speedway, according to the Speedway Police Department.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Crawfordsville Road near West 22nd Street.

The driver of one vehicle died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Neither vehicle had any passengers.

The road was closed for more than three hours as crews worked the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.