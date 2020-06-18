1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 7800 block of Cimarron Trail.

Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

IMPD has not yet released any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.