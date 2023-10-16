INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an early morning crash that killed one person and injured another on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 8700 block of S. Meridian on a report of a single-vehicle crash around 2:47 a.m.

Investigators from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a pickup truck was driving north on Meridian, clipped a pole, and lost control. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, as the passenger died on the scene.

Investigators believe that alcohol was likely not involved.

This breaking news story will be updated when additional information becomes available.