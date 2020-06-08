Man killed, woman injured after shots fired on crowded near northwest side street

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead, and a woman is injured after gunfire erupted on a crowded street on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shootings happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. 29th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. IMPD tells us there were hundreds of people in the area, but they do not believe this has anything to do with protesting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. A man was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where she remains in critical condition. Both victims are believed to be in their 20s.

Investigators say someone or multiple people fired a lot of shots down MLK St., between Roache St. and W. 29th St. When the gunfire erupted, the crowd scattered, and during the rush to flee, a woman was hit by a car. She is listed in good condition.

Several cars and buildings were also hit by bullets. A large number of shell casings were found at the crime scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Photo from shooting scene at W. 29th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. courtesy of Ryan Liggett

