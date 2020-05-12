1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two more are injured after a stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue in response to a stabbing.
IMPD says the condition of the two people injured is unknown at this time.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.