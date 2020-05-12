1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two more are injured after a stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue in response to a stabbing.

IMPD says the condition of the two people injured is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.