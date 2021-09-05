1 dead, 2 injured in Hancock County head-on crash

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A head-on crash and claimed one life and injured two other people in Hancock County.

Sandra Ann Braschler, 61, of Greenfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 800 W. and County Road 300 N, right at the Marion and Hancock county line.

Police say Braschler was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla that collided head-on with a 2017 Ram 1500 pickup truck. Braschler was not alone in her vehicle, police say, and a 61-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital in critical condition following the accident.

According to preliminary investigation, the vehicles were driving in opposite directions when one of them crossed over the centerline and into the path of the other oncoming vehicle. Police are unsure, however, which vehicle crossed the center of the roadway.

Police say the driver of the Ram pickup truck was also transported to the hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.