1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and three were taken to the hospital after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to the intersection of 52nd and Keystone in response to the crash.

How many vehicles were involved and the condition of the three hospitalized individuals is unknown at this time.

Officials will release the name of the deceased once next of kin has been notificed.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.