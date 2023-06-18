INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating multiple overnight shootings that left one man dead and three others injured.

West Side:

300 block of Meganwood Ct.:

According to IMPD, they responded to a report of a person shot minutes after 11 p.m., Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wound(s) laying close to the back door of a house.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wayne Township medics.

The person who shot the victim is cooperating with detectives.

IMPD say that while multiple people were at home when the incident occurred, no one else was injured.

The person who was shot did not live at the residence.

1400 block of Brook Pointe Dr.:

IMPD responded to a person shot scene just after midnight, where they found a person with gunshot wound(s).

The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

They believe the incident happened at another location and are currently working to finding the crime scene.

4400 block of Arcadia St.:

Approximately half-an-hour after the Brook Pointe Dr. “person shot scene,” IMPD responded to another scene where they found someone with gunshot wound(s).

The person was reported to be in stable condition.

The person who is responsible for the shooting is cooperating with detectives.

Downtown:

W 10th St./Indiana Ave.:

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to another person shot scene where they found the victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s).

The victim is awake & breathing.

IMPD notes that the scene that they were dispatched to is not the crime scene. Based on preliminary information, they believe the crime scene is near Lafayette and Tibbs.

These are ongoing investigations.