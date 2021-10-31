1 dead after a 2-vehicle accident on I-465

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — One adult female was pronounced dead on the scene of a serious crash on I-465 westbound near Emerson Avenue on Sunday evening.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was driving a passenger car in the left lane, and as she changed lanes to the right, she struck another vehicle, lost control, spun sideways and struck the center concrete median wall head-on. Her car bounced back to the left lane were it was struck by a westbound pick-up truck, the driver of which was not injured.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists are still on the scene investigating the crash, the left lanes of I-465 are expected to be restricted for 2 more hours. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News