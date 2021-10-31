1 dead after a 2-vehicle accident on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — One adult female was pronounced dead on the scene of a serious crash on I-465 westbound near Emerson Avenue on Sunday evening.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was driving a passenger car in the left lane, and as she changed lanes to the right, she struck another vehicle, lost control, spun sideways and struck the center concrete median wall head-on. Her car bounced back to the left lane were it was struck by a westbound pick-up truck, the driver of which was not injured.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists are still on the scene investigating the crash, the left lanes of I-465 are expected to be restricted for 2 more hours.