Image from scene of shooting on Cloverleaf Terrace from Dec. 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a double shooting inside an apartment on Indy’s west side Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Cloverleaf Terrace around 1:30 Monday afternoon. This is near West Washington Street and the ramp to I-465.

When officers arrived, they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. While a woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting happened inside the apartment. Police were waiting for a search warrant so they could investigate what happened.

People in the area will notice heavy police presence. Police are asking people to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.