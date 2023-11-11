INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was critically injured in a vehicle crash Friday night on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 79th Street and Michigan Road just before midnight for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they located two people in a vehicle.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene, while the second person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD accident investigators are on scene investigating further.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is available.