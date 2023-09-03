INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Kessler Boulevard North Drive and West 30th Street for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they located one person dead on scene.

Police say traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours. They are asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route while they investigate the scene.

Investigators did not release any additional information.

This article will be updated when more information is released.