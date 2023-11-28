INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern Ave. and Wildwood Dr. just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. One person involved in the incident was reported dead by police.

IMPD officials said that traffic is expected to be impacted in this area for several hours until the investigation into the incident is complete. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternate route. Officials also said that certified accident investigators are responding to the scene.

