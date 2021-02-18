1 dead after fire in Boone County

JAMESTOWN, Ind. — Fire officials are investigating after a house fire in Boone County left a man dead Thursday.

The Advance Indiana Fire Department said the fire started early Thursday evening in Jamestown. An older man was home at the time of the fire. He has been pronounced dead.

Firefighters tell us that there were 2-3 explosions involved at the scene. They are looking at them as part of the investigation, but are unsure if they are the cause of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report.