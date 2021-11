INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 9 a.m.

A body was found in the home, and police have launched a death investigation.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.