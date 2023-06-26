INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting on the near northwest side of Indy.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, IMPD responded to a report of a person shot at W. 27th St. & Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. When they arrived, they located an adult male who was suffering from gunshot wound(s).

He was transported to methodist hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Officers say the shooting happened outside of a food truck along Dr. MLK Jr. Street.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident, contact CRIME STOPPERS at 317-262-TIPS.