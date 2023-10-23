HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Thursday in Spencer County.

According to a release from DNR, first responders were dispatched to the area of County Road North and County Road 125 West. At the scene, officers learned 80-year-old Melvin Melsheimer of Tennyson, was helping a juvenile operate a side-by-side ORV, when they left the roadway and went into a ditch before striking a tree.

Authorities say life saving measures were unsuccessful, and Melsheimer was pronounced dead. No helmets or safety equipment were reportedly being used at the time of the accident.

DNR says the accident remains under investigation.