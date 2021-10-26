1 dead after police called to fight on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person is dead after officers were called to a fight on Clifton Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Clifton Street on Tuesday night, near where W. 29th Street intersects Clifton, on the report of a fight.

Officers reported locating one victim who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.