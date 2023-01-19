INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue around 2:25 Thursday afternoon on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found at least two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound in the area of 30th and College.

The department said one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other was in critical condition.

We will provide details as they become available.