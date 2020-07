INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being shot on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 5400 block of Scarlet Drive.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot at least once. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.