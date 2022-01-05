1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Lawrence Wednesday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department said Lawrence Police, Fire, and EMS, responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 10100 block of E 63rd St. around 6:15 a.m.

When responders arrived, they found the driver of a westbound vehicle lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover and driver ejection. The woman driving the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The department says a preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle speed and improper use of driver restraint systems are likely contributing factors to the crash and injuries.