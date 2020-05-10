1 dead after van crashes into home and catches fire

A van crashed into a home on Ralston Avenue, catching fire and killing the driver.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after crashing into a home on Indy’s near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the accident occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of Ralston Avenue.

Officials say the Ford Freestar van was traveling on 20th Street before clipping a parked Hyundai and losing control, driving through the intersection and into the yard of the Ralston Avenue residence.

Officials say the van became wedged between a utility pole and the home, catching fire with the flames then spreading to the residence.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished both the home and the van, according to IFD.

Officials say the driver of the van did not survive, however, and was pronounced deceased.

IFD says no one was home at the time of the accident.

Investigators say it is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the van. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate.