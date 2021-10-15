1 dead, another injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting that left 1 dead is under investigation on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Breen Drive in an area near Post Road and 38th Street.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead but the condition of the second victim was unknown.

No further information was released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.