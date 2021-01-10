1 dead following fiery crash with truck hauling fireworks on I-70

A photo of the blaze following the collision seen from the residential area near Wyoming Street. (Photo by Donnie Rose)

INDIANAPOLIS — A fiery collision that began on I-70 and ended near a residential stretch of W. Wyoming Street claimed one life early Sunday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on I-70 near the Holt Road exit when a wrong way driver collided head on with a semi that was traveling eastbound on the interstate.

Police say the collision forced both vehicles off I-70 and down an embankment near W. Wyoming Street and S. Warman Avenue.

According to state troopers, the semi landed on top of the passenger car, entrapping the driver. Police say a fire then broke out and the flames spread to the semi-trailer which police say was full of fireworks, adding to the blaze.

While the semi-driver was said to have escaped the fiery aftermath, the driver and sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the semi-driver was transported to a nearby hospital for observation but was said to be awake and alert.

Despite the vehicles plummeting down the embankment and into an area with several residential homes, State Police do not believe any homes suffered damage from the extended blaze.

Interstate 70 eastbound is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues into the fatal accident.