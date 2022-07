INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a person dead on Indy’s south side.

Officers were called to the intersection of South East Street and Sumner Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Police located the victim at the intersection and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver fled the scene of the accident after striking the person in the road.

Police have not shared any other details, as the investigation is still ongoing.