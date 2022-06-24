UPDATE: Police have since clarified that this death is no longer being considered a stabbing but rather a normal death investigation. No foul play is suspected, IMPD said. The original story can be read below.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being stabbed on the city’s southeast side, police confirmed Friday.

The stabbing occurred Friday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at the 5800 block of E. Troy Avenue near the intersection of Troy and S. Arlington avenues. IMPD officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers said they found one person who had injuries consistent with trauma. The victim was then pronounced dead, IMPD said.

There are no further details available right now regarding the incident. This article will be updated as more information is released.