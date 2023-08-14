HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a crash along Interstate 74 in Hendricks County early Monday morning.

According to a Brownsburg police spokesperson, investigators were called to the crash around 1:30 a.m. around the 68-mile marker near Ronald Reagan Parkway. A driver was traveling westbound on I-74 and crashed into the median.

At some point, the driver exited their vehicle and began to walk across the eastbound lane. The driver was then struck by a sheriff’s department vehicle, police said.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for several hours.

