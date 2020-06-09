1 dead in domestic-related shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A young woman is dead and a male suspect is in custody on the heels of a deadly shooting early Tuesday on the city’s near northwest side.

It unfolded about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. 33rd St., where officers had been called on a report of a person shot.

Police located a female victim, inside a residence, with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police took into custody a male suspect, who is the focus of homicide detectives.

Investigators say the gunshot victim and suspect were boyfriend and girlfriend. Both are believed to be in their late 20’s to early 30’s. Police are calling the deadly shooting a domestic-related incident.

The suspect is in custody, but police are urging anyone with more information on tonight’s incident to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).