FISHERS — A three-vehicle crash has left one dead and three injured in Fishers, according to authorities.

The Fishers Police Department said the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 126th Street and Allisonville Road. Police asked citizens to avoid the area as both fire and police crews were on scene of a three-car accident.

One death was confirmed by police, though no additional information has been released at this time nor have police given conditions on the injuries of the three other individuals.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.