1 dead in northeast side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A 62-year-old man is dead as a result of a small apartment fire late Wednesday.

It happened in the 7500 block of Rimwood Lane at Firethorn Trace Apartments. Shortly after 9:45 p.m., the fire department received multiple phone calls about a resident possibly trapped in a smoky fire in one of the apartments.

First responders discovered a small fire in a first-floor apartment, and the 62-year-old white male victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the structure, and that the victim lived alone in the apartment.

This is the fourth fire fatality in the IFD service district this year.