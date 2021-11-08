1 dead in shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the discovery of a person found shot to death in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace early Monday.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a person shot. They located the adult male victim — possibly in his 30s — in a wooded area, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are talking with possible witnesses from the surrounding area. Metro police had been in the area about had a half hour earlier on a report of shots fired.

“We were here 30 minutes prior to this dispatch on reports of shots fired in the area, and the district cars came in and checked the area and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary,” said IMPD Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Police ask anyone with information about this or any other shooting incident to contact Crime Stoppers, or IMPD homicide.