INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that has left one person dead on the city’s east side.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night, IMPD officers were called to the area near the intersection of East 33rd Street and North Denny Street on report of a person shot. That’s near North Sherman Drive.

Once there, a victim was found with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, police have not released further information on the victim or if there is a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.