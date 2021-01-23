1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s east side that has left one dead.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of N. Shortridge Road at Abbey Meadows Apartments. The police run to the apartment complex came out originally as a welfare check at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Police confirmed, however, that an individual was found shot and declared deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once further information has been released.