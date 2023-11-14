INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Indy’s far east side.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Greenbrook Trail around 3:30 a.m. and located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arrival.

There is no additional information from the department at this time.

