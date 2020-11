The scene on Westfield Blvd where a deadly shooting occurred.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting claimed one life Sunday on Indianapolis’s north side, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 8800 block of Westfield Blvd around 8:25 p.m., just south of 91st Street.

Police confirmed one victim has died in the shooting.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.