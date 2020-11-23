18-year-old dead in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

The scene of Mitthoeffer and Ellis where a woman was shot and killed on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting has claimed the life of a young woman on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of N Mitthoeffer and E. 42nd Street at around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in reference to a disturbance when they heard shots being fired in the area.

Officers then located an 18-year-old woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing as police speak with potential witnesses and attempt to gather leads on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.