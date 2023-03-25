LAWRENCE, Ind. – One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Lawrence, according to police.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, it happened just after midnight in the area of Oaklandon Road just south of Fox Road. This is near East 79th Street.

Police say the driver of a car was heading north on Oaklandon Road, where the vehicle veered off-road and a struck bridge guardrail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it was likely weather and road conditions. may have been a contributing factor. There was no sign initial indication of driver impairment.

Police said Oaklandon Road between East 79th Street & Fox Road will be closed for the next few hours while officers investigate the crash scene.