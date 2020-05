INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and several others injured a crash involving three vehicles early Tuesday.

It happened about 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of E. 36th St. and N. Emerson Ave. Arriving officers found the deceased victim in the back seat of a blue car. The age and gender of the victim is not known.

Several other people were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals, including Eskenazi.

The cause of the fatal accident is under investigation.