1 firefighter, 1 civilian injured after house fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two people, including a firefighter, are dealing with minor injuries after a house fire in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home in the 4700 block of North Mitchner Ave.

LFD says two people were at the home when the fire erupted, but both were out when firefighters arrived. One suffered slight injury.

A Lawrence firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting the fire, said the department.

Crews did report that the structure collapsed.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.