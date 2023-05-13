ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — One man is dead after a serious crash involving six people, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

Officers were dispatched at 4:37 p.m. Friday on a report of a vehicle crash on SR46 east of the West Flatwoods Road intersection and west of Ellettsville.

Upon arrival, officers discovered both vehicles at the scene had significant damage. One driver was in a blue Subaru Legacy, while the other driver was in a Ford E350 Super Duty. The Ford also had four passengers in the car.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy, William D. Kenfield of Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner. Kenfield was 68 years old.

The driver of the Ford, as well as the four passengers, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will added as it becomes available.