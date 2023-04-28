GREENWOOD, Ind. — A fire in Greenwood Friday sent one person to the hospital and claimed the life of a family pet.
The Greenwood Fire Department was sent to a house fire on Oak Brooke Lane around 5:36 a.m.
Crews arrived to find a home engulfed in flames. After an “aggressive” attack, firefighters had the fire under control by 6:20 a.m.
One resident was taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.
One dog was found deceased after crews did a search of the home.
The house received significant damage. The cause remains under investigation.