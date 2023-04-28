GREENWOOD, Ind. — A fire in Greenwood Friday sent one person to the hospital and claimed the life of a family pet.

The Greenwood Fire Department was sent to a house fire on Oak Brooke Lane around 5:36 a.m.

Oak Brooke Lane fire damage (Greenwood Fire Dept.) Oak Brooke Lane fire damage (Greenwood Fire Dept.) Oak Brooke Lane fire damage (Greenwood Fire Dept.)

Crews arrived to find a home engulfed in flames. After an “aggressive” attack, firefighters had the fire under control by 6:20 a.m.

One resident was taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.

One dog was found deceased after crews did a search of the home.

The house received significant damage. The cause remains under investigation.