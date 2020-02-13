1 killed in shooting on Indy's near east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video above courtesy of our newsgathering partners at CBS4

Update on February 17, 2020: The man who died in this shooting was identified as 26-year-old Dexter Howard.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A person has died after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 100 block of South Sherman Drive in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Authorities originally listed their condition as critical, but they have since died from their injuries, according to IMPD.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).