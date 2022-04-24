A man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday on Indy’s east side.

Officers heard gunshots just after 1:30 a.m. at the Budget 8 Inn in the 6800 block of East 21st Street. Upon arrival, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds inside of the rooms on the property. He was shortly taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition at this time.

There is no other information available at this time. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.