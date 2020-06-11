1 dead after shooting inside Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting inside Castleton Square Mall, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Castleton Square Mall, located at 6020 East 82nd Street.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were several people on the scene that scattered around the time of the shooting. A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting happened just inside the mall doors and carried out to the parking lot.

A family just exited the mall from shopping and described the scene to us.

“Yeah, we was outside the mall, and we basically just seen all these people running out, and these police cars pulled up. I even got a call from my mom,” described Al Davenport, who said he had just finished shopping.

It appears that this shooting was an isolated, targeted incident. Police had people detained for questioning, but asked for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.