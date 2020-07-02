Police: 1 shot dead in road rage incident on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being shot during what police believe was a road rage incident on Indianapolis’ east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5800 block of East 30th Street just after 8:30 Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they found a victim in critical condition. The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died.

IMPD says the road rage incident involved two vehicles, the victim’s and the suspect’s. The victim was shot both inside and outside their vehicle, police say.

Officers were doing an investigation close by and say they have someone that may be a suspect.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.