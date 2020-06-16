Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to Tallman Avenue & Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman who was shot in the back. She was taken to Methodist Hospital.

IMPD says witnesses are cooperating and it appears the woman may have been targeted.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police have not yet released any further information.

This story will be updated once more information is available.